Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Cree alerts:

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cree by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000.

CREE opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.