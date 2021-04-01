Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post $81.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.58 million to $82.67 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $80.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $324.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,530,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,601,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 248,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.