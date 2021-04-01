Plair (PLA) Price Hits $0.0002

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $226,941.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00642284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

