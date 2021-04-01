Moneynet (MNC) Reaches Market Cap of $211,944.11

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $211,944.11 and approximately $75.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moneynet has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00335222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004088 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

