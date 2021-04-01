Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.