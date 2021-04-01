BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.11% from the company’s current price.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

