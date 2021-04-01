Vivendi SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vivendi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vivendi’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.