Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,860. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.39. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

