Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSBI. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

