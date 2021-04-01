FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.