ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issues Earnings Results

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

