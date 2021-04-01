Advisor Partners LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

