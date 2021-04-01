Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2025 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) updated its FY 2025

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

