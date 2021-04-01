TheStreet Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to C+

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

FSM stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

