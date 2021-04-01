Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 12,515 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Scholastic by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

