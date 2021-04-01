Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,596 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

RSX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

