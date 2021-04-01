Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.54 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS.
LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.69.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
