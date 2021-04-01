Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.54 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.69.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.