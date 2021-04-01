Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,053 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $719,072.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

