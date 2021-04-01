Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

