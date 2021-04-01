Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $319.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $180.86 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

