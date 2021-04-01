Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.