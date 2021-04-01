Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,808 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

