Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $3.10 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

