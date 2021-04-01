Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

LHX stock opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.