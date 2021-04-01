Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Endava has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

