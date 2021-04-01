Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reduced by KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

