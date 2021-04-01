Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

