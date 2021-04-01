Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,223,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

