Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.51. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

