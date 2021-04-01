Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHIVF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Invesque has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
Invesque Company Profile
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.