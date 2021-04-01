Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHIVF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Invesque has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

