Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,237 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.56 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

