Morgan Stanley Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $31.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEL. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE AEL opened at $31.53 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.