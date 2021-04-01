Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AYX opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -307.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after buying an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,886,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,294,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

