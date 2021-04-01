Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $45,340.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at $78,267,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

