Captrust Financial Advisors Has $683,000 Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 42,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

