Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

