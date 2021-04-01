Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,093 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

