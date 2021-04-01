Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,855,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,770 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $114,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,192,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

