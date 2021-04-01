Inscription Capital LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after buying an additional 516,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 62,119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

