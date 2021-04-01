Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.45.

