Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.65

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

