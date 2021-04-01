Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.65

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.
Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Shanghai Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.
About Shanghai Industrial
