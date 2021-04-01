Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $49,942,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vital Farms by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 685,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $26,015,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

