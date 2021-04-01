Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $1,303,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,612 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Palomar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

