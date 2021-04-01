Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

