Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.
NYSE:GOL opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
