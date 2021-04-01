Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $70.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

HUBG stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

