Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TENX opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

