Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

SNOW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,569,294.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

