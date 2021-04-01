Cowen Begins Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CLNE stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

