Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold”.

SLFPF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

