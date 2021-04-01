Cetera Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

